Ankita Shorey, former Miss India International, is a ‘true Pilates girl’

Whether you like to sweat it out in the gym or swear by yoga, experts always stress on understanding your body’s needs and then setting a fitness goal for yourself.

Looks like former Femina Miss India International Ankita Shorey also believes in working out in a structured way rather than “slogging in the gym”. In an Instagram post, she also shared how Pilates has helped her achieve her target.

“True Pilates girl! Wanna slay it…go Pilates. Thank you Samir (Purohit) sir for keeping me under your wings from the moment I was out of school. You taught me less is more, and all my body needed was 45 minutes of Pilates, thrice a week, and not three hours of slogging in the gym! A good balanced diet and our fun-filled happy enthusiastic Pilates sessions is all the magic you brought into my life,” 27-year-old Shorey said.

She also thanked the her trainer for “mentoring me towards a healthy body with a healthy mind and a strong core”.

In an earlier post, Shorey also opened up about choosing a vegetarian/vegan lifestyle.

“I consume no supplements at all. I don’t even starve. I am a vegetarian/vegan. I choose my thoughts carefully when eating. I have never touched alcohol in my entire life and I don’t smoke. I can’t even stand people smoking around me as it’s toxic for your skin and body! A very important element is I wake up to the sunrise! Pilates 45 mins 3 times a week with my energy master Pilates guru @samir.purohit is my lifeline,” she said.

How does Pilates help the body?

Named after Joseph Pilates, Pilates is all about slow, controlled movements. “Whether you exercise on the mat or use gravity for resistance, one day on a reformer or another day on other equipment — you will feel the difference in yourself,” said Pilates instructor Isha.

According to her, Pilates helps tone the muscles and “give you long and lean muscles.”

“Core strength is all about abs but most Pilates moves require you to keep proper alignment and challenge your stability to stay balanced. This workout is mostly about strengthening and stretching that helps you increase your flexibility,” added Isha in a post on Instagram.

She added, “A strong back, glutes and abs won’t just look good but are key for nailing perfect posture.”

