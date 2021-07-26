Inspired by Mirabai Chanu, Tiger Shroff amps up his fitness game as he lifts 140kg weights

Mirabai Chanu lifted the nation’s spirits when she bagged a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics recently. She clinched the country’s first weightlifting silver in the 49kg category, ending India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the coveted multi-sport event.

The 26-year-old athlete’s historic victory was met with applauds and praises from all corners of the country. Her grit and passion further inspired many to work towards their fitness. Actor Tiger Shroff, too, got hugely inspired by the medalist as he posted a video of himself lifting heavyweights. He also showered wishes for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics.

“140kg and counting…so so inspired to get stronger and go beyond my limits thanks to #mirabaichanu what a performance! go team India! #tokyoolympics,” he captioned the video in which he is seen lifting heavy-weight while doing sit-ups. Take a look.

His father and actor, Jackie Shroff, commented, “Bless ya Bhidu, keep spreading goodness.”

Earlier, Samantha Akkineni too shared a workout video and tagged Mirabai Chanu as her inspiration. “@mirabai_chanu Sunday inspiration,” the Family Man 2 actor wrote.

During the current pandemic, the need to pay attention to ones fitness and immunity has gained momentum. With the pandemic preventing us from going outside, it’s essential to work out at home and not let our exercise routine take a hit.

Mirabai Chanu’s victory and determination is an added motivation for all to work hard towards fitness goals.