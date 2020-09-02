From immunity to diet and fitness: Mira Rajput Kapoor reveals it all

Mira Rajput Kapoor bears it all in an interaction with indianexpress.com. (Source: Mira Rajput/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Mira Rajput Kapoor needs no introduction. The young mother, who often shares parenting tips to favourite recipes and skincare routines on Instagram, has managed to create a niche following for herself. Recently, Mira shared her kitchen secrets as part of Tata Sampann’s #SpiceUpYourHealth campaign where she was seen alongside chef Sanjeev Kapoor, nutritionist Kavita Devgan, and Dr Manoj Nesari, advisor (Ayurveda), Ministry of AYUSH, talking about her belief on kitchen spices for health and well-being and how she and her family make it a point to incorporate them in their everyday lives.

She said, “I have always been health-conscious, but with the current pandemic, immunity and health have become more important than ever! My go-to spice for immunity-building is haldi. It is such a versatile ingredient and has been known for its immunity-building properties for centuries – it blends so well in any kadha. I ensure my family has immunity-boosting haldi-kadha daily – I believe it helps spice up our health from within and also the natural oils present in spices further add to their goodness.”

From spices to diet and fitness for women, Mira shared a bit more in an email interaction with indianexpress.com.

Excerpts:

How have you been spending your time during lockdown?

I have used this time to bond with everybody at home and I think everybody is spending time in the lockdown doing all the things around the house that we never necessarily gave importance to. Whether it is cooking food, keeping your house a certain way, or spending time with your family; these are things I am enjoying. What I am also enjoying is learning new recipes, cooking food, and spending time with kids, teaching them how to cycle and watching movies/series with Shahid (Kapur; husband), and also catching up with relatives.

What do you enjoy cooking the most?

I cook for my family out of love, and these days it is more often than it used to be before. It’s just simple home food every day. Once in a while, we cook pizza with cheese. But I have started to enjoy cooking simple wholesome Indian food.

Your take in common kitchen spices.

I think spices are integral to the Indian way of cooking and associate them with taste. But they also have numerous medicinal properties, and the way Ayurveda explains the uses is far more medicinal than taste. My favorite spice is haldi, because it has got so many benefits and there are so many different ways you can use it. You can use it in your tadka, you can add it to your kadha, you can add it in your milk and even apply it on your skin. The second most important thing for me is the seasoning salt and nothing is more essential than adding salt to your food. Also, I prefer salty food over sweet food so that’s why my second favorite ingredient is salt.

Have you been using these spices to build immunity during the pandemic?

One kadha that I have in the morning is made using haldi, ginger, and black pepper in hot water. It helps me spice up my health and boost immunity. It is also extremely refreshing and detoxing.

Can you elaborate on your fitness mantra?

These days people are more worried about immunity, eating wholesome, and staying healthy. For me, fitness is important in all aspects – mind, body, and soul. It is a combination of working out, going for a walk, playing with kids, meditation, yoga. All of these things make you physically and mentally fit and sound.

Which is your favourite cuisine?

Most of the time I enjoy eating home food. But whenever I want something different, then I really enjoy Thai food. It is definitely my favourite.

Juggling multiple roles, people tend to overlook ‘me-time’. What’s your take?

Me-time is something you should never give up on. And I do not think it applies to only women. Each person needs me time to recharge. But many times women are multi-tasking a lot more and amongst it all, we often forget to have me-time and that’s when you realise you are snapping or your mood swings happen and you are not looking at yourself. Me-time allows you to maintain mental and physical balance, which is very important. It allows you to maintain a sense of equilibrium, helps to remain positive and happy. So whether you enjoy exercise, watching a movie, chatting with your friends or maybe look-out for some interesting pieces of jewellery. Anything that you do for yourself, and with yourself is very important. Make sure that your fitness is not restricted to your body but extends to your mind as well and is combined with your diet.

