Thursday, December 10, 2020
Here’s some mid-week fitness inspiration from Mira Kapoor

Relax your back and improve posture with this stability ball

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 10, 2020 10:00:33 am
Mira Kapoor is busy stretching. How about you?

Keeping oneself motivated to work out daily and stay fit requires a lot of dedication and some inspiration, too. That is exactly why we are here with some mid-week inspiration to help you carry on with your daily exercise routine. So when we spotted a picture of Mira Kapoor working out with a BOSU (both sides utilised) ball, we had to decode the workout for you.

Take a look at her Instagram post below:

In the picture, the mother of two can be seen lying on the bosu ball and supporting her back.

Here’s how bosu ball workout is great for your back

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Invented in 1999, BOSU ball is known to be effective in building stability and strength. The rounded top of the ball offers cushioning support to the back and helps stretch the abdominal muscles. While exercising, the lower back is relaxed over the bosu ball which increases the range of motion. Mobilisation exercises help release restrictions in the abdominals while increasing the extension in the spine and hips.

How to do it?

Support the head. Align on top of the dome with the middle of the thoracic spine. Loosen the front side of the torso to increase the spine’s ability to extend further. Regular practice helps alleviate compressions in the lower back and hips.

Would you like to try?

