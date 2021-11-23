‘Really want to work on my upper body strength’: Mira Kapoor resumes bodyweight exercises

Mira Kapoor not only sets relationship, parenting and fashion goals, she is also known for her dedication to fitness. But even the best can have bad exercise days, and looks like Mira found herself in a similar situation over the weekend.

The fitness enthusiast recently shared Instagram Stories highlighting that she has started with bodyweight exercises — something she “used to be good at” — after a long time, but the session did not go as per plan.

“It has been a while that I have tried any kind of bodyweight like calisthenics, pullups, pushups or dips. I used to be so good at it before and I just thought let me get back to it today and I am sucking so bad and I feel so terrible,” she said in the video.

Mira, who is usually seen setting yoga goals, however expressed that she feels “happy” to be doing calisthenics, adding it is something everyone should strive for, too. “I am happy that I have got back to it,” she said.

Bodyweight exercises are known to work on the abdominal muscles, engage the core, and strengthen the lower back. The best thing is that they can be done anywhere, anytime.

“There are going to be times when you were good at something and now are no longer good at it anymore. You may feel like you are stuck — like I am with my pushups. I wanted to reach out and tell you that it doesn’t matter. Just power through, find those weak spots, and work on them. For me, I really want to work on my upper body strength. It is a Sunday and we are supposed to be chilling but I really wanted to give myself some dedicated, focused time to improve on something that I feel I need to,” she added.

She also shared that it is just in time to set new goals for the new year.

“Find something you want to work on. Get better at it. Set a goal. I am going to do that. Let me know what you guys are planning to improve upon. What is that one goal? New Year resolutions are overrated but by January 1, maybe we can get better at something that we really want to,” she mentioned.

What are your goals like?

