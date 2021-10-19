‘Yoga doesn’t have to be perfect’: Mira Kapoor doing Surya Namaskar on the beach is inspiring

Mira Kapoor’s dedication to fitness needs no introduction. And her Instagram posts are proof of her passion for yoga. The 27-year-old shared a video on the social media platform recently, in which she can be seen doing Surya Namaskar on a beach in Maldives.

Mira wrote alongside the video that yoga is not just about getting an asana right, it is also about connecting with your body. “Yoga doesn’t have to be perfect. It needn’t be a set pattern or a correct number of reps. It’s about connecting with your body, through your body and with nature. And your body doesn’t need to be perfect either. Balance is what I strive for.”

She also said that she sometimes likes to improvise while doing yoga. “Sometimes I like to go with the flow, and figure out my own set of movements often staying in them for what feels good. It’s that connection and the intuition, that helps one to heal.”

Talking about the experience of doing yoga on the beach, Mira added, “This was a Surya Namaskar series I did just after sunrise, and I felt so energised. We hear about saluting the Sun, but this time I felt the energy. Bare feet, grounded in the sand and the sound of the waves.”

For the uninitiated, Surya Namaskar is a flow sequence in yoga that includes around 12 asanas linked to one another. The basic flow includes moving from the standing position into Downward and Upward Dog poses and then returning to the starting position. The asanas are dedicated to Hindu deity, Surya.

Mira’s love for yoga is truly inspiring.

