Mira Kapoor shows off her strength in latest workout photo; check it out

From eating balanced diets to following DIY skincare, Mira Kapoor is all about healthy living. Besides, the mother-of-two also swears by a good workout to keep herself fit.
Mira recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her exercising in the open, amid a picturesque backdrop. In the picture, she is seen doing a plank. Take a look:
Several celebs, from Anil Kapoor to Taapsee Pannu have shown us in the past how to ace a plank.
A core strength exercise, a plank involves balancing the body in a position similar to a push-up for the maximum possible time. Besides strengthening the core, it also helps improve the body’s stability.
Beginners should try this exercise under the supervision of a fitness expert. Here are the steps:
*Begin in the plank position; keep your face down with your forearms and toes on the floor. Engage the abdominal muscles and keep your torso straight.
*Keep your hands directly under your shoulders. Maintain a straight line from the top of the head to your heels.
*Hold the position for a few seconds and then release your body to the floor.
