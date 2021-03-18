scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Mira Kapoor shows off her strength in latest workout photo; check it out

Mira Kapoor is building core strength with this exercise.

Written by Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 18, 2021 10:00:11 am
mira kapoorMira Kapoor recently shared a picture of her working out. (Source: mira.kapoor/Instagram)

From eating balanced diets to following DIY skincare, Mira Kapoor is all about healthy living. Besides, the mother-of-two also swears by a good workout to keep herself fit.

Mira recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her exercising in the open, amid a picturesque backdrop. In the picture, she is seen doing a plank. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Several celebs, from Anil Kapoor to Taapsee Pannu have shown us in the past how to ace a plank.

A core strength exercise, a plank involves balancing the body in a position similar to a push-up for the maximum possible time. Besides strengthening the core, it also helps improve the body’s stability.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Mira Kapoor reveals she didn’t go for bridal facial but used this DIY scrub instead

Beginners should try this exercise under the supervision of a fitness expert. Here are the steps:

*Begin in the plank position; keep your face down with your forearms and toes on the floor. Engage the abdominal muscles and keep your torso straight.

*Keep your hands directly under your shoulders. Maintain a straight line from the top of the head to your heels.

*Hold the position for a few seconds and then release your body to the floor.

