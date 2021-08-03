scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Not just Mira Kapoor, her mom is also a yoga enthusiast; here’s how to do the asana

Mira Kapoor shared a picture of her mother practising yoga on social media

August 3, 2021 6:20:54 pm
mira kapoor, bela rajputMira Kapoor's mother seems to be a fitness enthusiast too. (Source: mira.kapoor/Instagram)

Mira Kapoor’s dedication to fitness and a healthy lifestyle is not unknown. But it is not just her; turns out, her mother too does not shy away from pushing her fitness levels.

We are talking about one of Mira’s latest Instagram stories where her mother Bela Rajput was seen performing a yoga asana at a virtual training session.

Take a look:

mira kpaoor, bela rajput Mira Kapoor’s mother Bela doing yoga. (Source: mirakapoor/Instagram)

Bela seems to be practising what is known as the Revolved Lunge Pose or Parivrtta Anjaneyasana. This pose strengthens the quadriceps and gluteus muscles. It stretches the hips, increases flexibility of the spine, builds endurance in the thighs and develops stamina, according to yogaclassplan.com.

Here are the steps:

*Put your right foot forward for the lunge pose. Put your palms together in front of your chest.

*Lift your left knee off the ground. Push your left heel back. Reach your head away from your back heel to lengthen the spine and body.

*Place the left tricep on your right thigh. Bring your torso close to your leg as much as possible.

*Turn your chest towards the ceiling and shift your gaze over your right shoulder. Hold the pose for a few seconds before returning to the starting position.

Beginners should practise under the supervision of a trainer.

