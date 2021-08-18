scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Mira Kapoor likes to do these three things after waking up in the morning

"...after I’ve snoozed 7 times, of course," she added. Check out what they are!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 18, 2021 8:00:49 pm
mira kapoor fitness routine, mira kapoor news, mira kapoor mornings, how does mira kapoor begin her mornings, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, fitness goals, breathing yoga,Mira Kapoor's must-do three practices every morning. (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)

The way you start your day can have an impact on how you spend it. Kickstarting the day on a healthy note will not only make you feel fresh, but also keep you energetic and productive.

In case you are wondering how to do that, here’s Mira Kapoor sharing the three essential things she does as part of her daily routine after waking up every morning.

” 3 things I do after I wake up. (After I’ve snoozed 7 times of course),” she captioned her Instagram post.

Anulom Vilom

Mira likes to start her day with 12 rounds of a breathing practice called Anulom Vilom. “It’s like three espresso shots but without the jitters. Gets you mentally ready for the day, calm, rejuvenated and (is) a wake up for the brain!” she said.

Posture correction exercises

“It’s really changed the way I stand and carry myself. Simple stretches and holds to open up the shoulders, neck, traps and chest especially after sleeping all curled up. It also helps with blood flow, and puffiness dissipates quickly. You feel great through the day!” she shared.

Drink raisin+ saffron water

“I soak five raisins and a strand of saffron every night in ¼ cup of water and drink (or eat) it first thing in the morning. It helps with hormonal balancing, pain-free periods, acne and PMS. I’ve felt the difference myself. Drink your warm water or whatever you prefer after,” she mentioned, adding that she has been doing so since the last three years.

After all this, she likes to have a cup of coffee!

Mira is a yoga enthusiast and often shares glimpses of her workout sessions.

 

She also shares ayurvedic home remedies that she swears by.

 

What’s your routine like?

