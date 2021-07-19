Mira Kapoor does hip opening yoga asanas; here’s why you should too

July 19, 2021 9:10:06 am
Mira Kapoor needs no introduction when it comes to exercising and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Known to be a fitness enthusiast, Mira has created a niche for herself in the past few years. The mother of two often shares her fitness routine and quick home remedies for everything — from skin to haircare.
She once again took to social media to give her fans a peek into her ‘me-time’ during which she opted to do some yoga asanas against a scenic backdrop.
Take a look.
As part of her yoga session, she could be seen performing a range of hip-opening yoga asanas.
“Yoga and mobility. Open those hips,” she said while sharing a few videos on her Instagram Stories.
She was also seen trying to maintain her balance as part of Tree Pose or Vrikshasana.
Here’s why hip-opening yoga sequences are necessary
According to experts, when the hips are tight, they put undue load on the back and cause overuse of the spine. In addition to an increasing range of motion, opening the hips is known to better blood circulation, as well as reduce stiffness in the back which reduces the chances of back pain. More flexibility in the hips lends more control to the practitioner when performing advanced yoga postures, and reduces the chances of injury.
Hip openers are nothing but stretches and movements that open up the inner thigh muscles or adductors, hip flexors, as well as deep lateral rotators in the back.
What to keep in mind?
No pain should be experienced by the practitioner while holding the postures.
The postures should be kept steady for at least a few seconds.
