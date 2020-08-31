Minissha Lamba’s throwback fitness video makes us miss the gym; watch

Minissha Lamba misses the gym. How about you? (Source: Minissha Lamba/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

One of the many aspects of the lockdown has been missing out on regular gym sessions. Which is why, people have been reminiscing their gym memories and sharing throwback videos on social media. In a similar vein, actor Minissha Lamba also recently posted a throwback video of herself at the gym and mentioned how she missed the gym vibes.

Here’s what she said. “After the gym being shut for so long I feel like I may have become so weak. May have to start from scratch with building stamina and strength. Never thought I’d say this though. But I miss the gym!”

She can be seen doing bouncing push-ups.

What are they?

Push ups when combined with jumps become more challenging and explosive. This helps burn fat and build muscle. Enhanced muscle strength, in turn, helps build endurance and speed.

Gradual exercise helps develop strength in chest, abdominals, shoulders and triceps.

How to do?

In the bouncing push up, the body is propelled upwards in such a way that the hands leave the floor for a moment. The individual then lands gently on their palms.

How to do it right?

Lamba mentioned that her form may be “wrong or wonky”. So what is the correct way to do it?

As an exercise that finds its power from the core, the correct form is only possible through maintaining an active and rigid body through the exercise.

Would you like to try?

