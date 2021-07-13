‘My abdominal fat is moving down the scale after years’: Mini Mathur on her weight loss journey

Weight loss is easier said than done. But those who commit to it, come out victorious. Sharing her experience was actor-host Mini Mathur who recently revealed how, when it comes to fitness, pushing the envelope has helped her stay in shape, and work on other health issues including hairfall.

“Stoked that my body is responding to healthy eating, double the exercise and my recent detox. My abdominal fat is moving down the scale after years, my hairfall has stopped and I have more energy. It’s so much easier to stay unfit but I love a tough fight,” she said while posing for a mirror selfie donning a black bralette paired with tights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mini Mathur (@minimathur)

Crediting her fitness trainer Vilayat Husain, and Iyengar yoga coach Eric Angus, she revealed how fitness activities like Iyengar yoga and Zumba have helped her.

Iyengar yoga, named after B K S Iyengar, is a form which stresses on detail, precision and alignment in the postures. In addition to stetching one’s muscles, it helps tone them as each pose requires strength which, in turn, helps build strength.

Also Read | Simple dos and don’ts for healthy weight loss

The actor also emphasised how learning to strike a balance in life is important to have a perspective and enjoy.

“I learnt to live many years ago. In 2010. The year that the world was supposed to end. It struck me then that I was not the centre of the universe after all. That was when I was faced with choices that would either make me busier at work or allow me to live a life that made me happy everyday .. that included everything and everybody I loved. I wanted to show up for my friends. To listen to my kids banter. To bake. To agree to impromptu lunches with girlfriends. To grow plants in tiny pots. To read books lying on my shelves gathering dust. To learn how to make pickle from mom. Without all of this, there would be nothing to say to you today, because I would be a uni dimensional person,” she mentioned in another post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mini Mathur (@minimathur)

“Who knows I would be c**p, or at best mediocre at my job if I didn’t have a life that included all of this. Life is the best thing ever and we have no business taking it for granted. Do you think you’d care so very much about the race to be the best at work if your heart slumped down one afternoon, or found a lump in your breast? Find a balance. So you live with least regrets. Because as they say, ‘It’s so much easier to write a resume than to craft a spirit’,” she added.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle