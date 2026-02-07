Mini Mathur believes ‘your body is in good shape’ if you can do this mobility challenge easily

In a world where sedentary lifestyles and repetitive movement have become increasingly common, mobility exercises provide a practical and effective means of maintaining physical activity and health. Whether in sports, exercise, or daily life, better mobility helps the body absorb forces efficiently and move with confidence. Mini Mathur recently took to social media to pose a mobility challenge for her audience, highlighting the importance of maintaining mobility and function into old age.

“Your body is in good shape if you can do this easily,” she captioned the video post on Instagram.

Dr Supriya Patil, Consultant Physiotherapy at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, explained that, unlike traditional stretching, which primarily aims to lengthen muscles, mobility exercises train joints to move actively through their full range of motion, thereby combining flexibility, strength, and control. This approach not only improves physical performance but also supports long-term well-being.