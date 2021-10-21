‘I’ve gained weight many times’: Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy, who regularly shares updates about her fitness journey, recently opened up about body image, self love and how being ‘healthy is not skinny’ in an Instagram post.

“You don’t need to explain your body appearance to anyone. Or give them a reason or excuse why you look a certain way. I’ve heard many times that I had a postpartum ‘excuse’ for weight gain. I disagree. Weight fluctuations can happen to anyone at any stage. I’ve gained weight many times before becoming a mother. It’s only now that I am fully aware of my patterns. I can mindfully stay on course to becoming healthy and fit: Not skinny!” she captioned her last post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Experts agree that many people equate being thin with healthy and fit. However, whether men or women, teenagers or adults, thinness has nothing to do with fitness.

Stressing on the importance of not allowing the pressure of losing weight affect one, Reddy mentioned how she chose to speak out due to messages from ‘men and women on the judgement and pressure’.

“This post is to have you know that you don’t need to fit into what is expected of you to look a certain type,” she said.

Reddy, known to often speak up on body positivity, has taken up a fitness challenge as part of which she follows mindful workouts, and eats without any “short cuts”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

“Still enjoying where I am at now without feeling down but more importantly feeling charged,” the actor continued in her post, adding that intermittent fasting and yoga are helping her with her “mental and physical balance”. “I’ve really had to hold back on sweet!! Super hard but I see the difference!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

In another post, she mentioned about being “consistent”.

Highlighting the importance of working out, Amol Naikawadi, joint managing director and preventive healthcare specialist at Indus Health Plus, said not exercising will lead to a weaker immune system and make our bodies more susceptible to infections. “Apart from affecting our immune system, it will also increase the chances of obesity, cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, and other non-communicable diseases,” he told indianexpress.com in an earlier interview.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!