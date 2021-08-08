Watch: How ‘Mimi’ actor Kriti Sanon lost 15 kg she gained while filming

The actor had to go through quite a physical transformation for her role in Netflix's 'Mimi'. (Photo: Instagram/@ kritisanon)

An actor’s job is never easy, especially if they have to wear their weight for a duration of the film, and then shed it all. While filming her recent film ‘Mimi‘, in which she essayed the role of a surrogate carrying an American couple’s child, actor Kriti Sanon had gained 15 kg of weight for appearing authentic on screen.

And then she had to return to her original shape. Sanon documented the process on Instagram, sharing a video montage of her workout routines, in which she was seen sweating it out in the gym, and outside, while preparing for the song ‘Param Sundari‘.

In the caption, she wrote: “While putting on 15kgs for Mimi was a challenge, losing those kilos wasn’t easy for Chubby Sanon either! and.. I had kept Param Sundari for later so i have the motivation to get back in shape! (sic)”

The actor further shared that her stamina, strength and flexibility had gone down to zero. “Having put on so much weight for the first time ever and not working out for 3 months (not even yoga!), my stamina, strength and flexibility had gone down to zero! In fact, I had to slowly get back to mobility with my joints clicking constantly.”

She had the support of celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who helped her get her strength back.

The actor had previously shared a still from the film, wherein she was at her “chubbiest”.

“This was my chubbiest day of Mimi! And it coincidentally happened to be the गोद भराई scene! couldn’t recognise myself! ”

What do you think of her transformation?

