Milind Soman’s mother does push ups wearing sari; see video

Milind Soman’s mother is the superwoman draped in a sari. (Source: Milind Soman/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) Milind Soman’s mother is the superwoman draped in a sari. (Source: Milind Soman/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

We have often shared videos and pictures of Milind Soman giving us major fitness goals. But this time, it is his mother who has thoroughly impressed us with her workout. The former supermodel often shares videos of his mother, Usha Soman, doing planks or running bare feet. Not the one to back down, she recently celebrated her 81st birthday; and in order to commemorate the day she did some push push ups with a twist — in a sari. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Celebrating 81 amazing years in the best way flexed biceps happy birthday Aai”

3rd July 2020. Celebrating 81 amazing years in the best way 💪 happy birthday Aai 🤗 pic.twitter.com/fZy9GMRVZM — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) July 5, 2020

His mother has been quite an inspiration. During lockdown, she was seen skipping with Milind, also in a sari! “Not a new activity for her but new for me…when you are at home 24×7, each one, teach one another!”

Prior to this, she had marked Mother’s Day in 2017 by doing planks and holding it for one minute and 20 seconds. Sharing the video, he had written “1min 20sec plank for Mother’s day! Not her personal best but good all the same.”

She is definitely the superwoman in sari.

