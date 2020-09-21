scorecardresearch
Monday, September 21, 2020
Milind Soman, 54, does these difficult exercises daily; check it out

Milind Soman posted a new workout video on Instagram and also revealed his daily workout routine

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 21, 2020 9:10:43 am
milind soman workoutMilind Soman working out using a pole. (Source: milindrunning/Instagram)

From working out at home with melons to forest bathing exercise, Milind Soman has continuously shown us how to bring variety to one’s workout routine. And that is because the model and actor himself believes that one needs to “have fun doing things”, as he mentioned in a recent Instagram post.

Sharing how he plans his workout routine, the Four More Shots Please! actor wrote on Instagram that he has been doing one set of pull-ups every day, something we have seen him do earlier. This workout takes about 45 seconds. Following this, he spends three to four minutes  improving his handstand technique, he revealed. After this, he spends “another five minutes on pushups…total exercise and skill-building time throughout the day is around 20-30 min,” Milind further wrote.

The Bajirao Mastani actor also posted a video of him working out using a pole in a garden. In the video, he is seen hanging from an overhead pole and gradually lifting both legs and bringing them parallel to his waist. Milind captioned it, “back at my favourite place hanging an EL.”

Want to follow Milind’s workout routine?

