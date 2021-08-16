Milind Soman completes eight-day run, shares what happens when he runs barefoot

When it comes to fitness, Milind Soman never fails to inspire. The 55-year-old, who recently embarked on yet another 400 km run for eight days, from Mumbai to Statue of Unity, took to social media to share what happens when he runs barefoot.

Sharing a picture of his feet, Milind wrote, “…people ask me what happens to my feet when I run barefoot…” He added, “…the answer is they get stronger, more capable of supporting me, making my posture better, better balance, improving my recovery.”

In an earlier Instagram post, Milind had revealed that instead of closed running shoes, he preferred “Vibram five fingers with toes cut off or Luna Sandals. “I find closed shoes uncomfortable, I can’t run with my natural form…To me, soft/hard surface does not matter, technique matters. Run softly,” he wrote.

This time, Milind shared that from August 15, he would start running barefoot again. “I will run barefoot wherever I can, depending on rain and road conditions. Otherwise I have my sandals,” he wrote.

Milind Soman keeps pushing his fitness goals and we are in awe, to say the least.