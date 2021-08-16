scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 16, 2021
Must Read

Milind Soman completes eight-day run, shares what happens when he runs barefoot

Earlier, Milind Soman said that running while wearing closed shoes made him feel uncomfortable

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2021 10:00:55 am
milind somanMilind Soman said running barefoot helped him improve posture. (Source: milindrunning/instagram)

When it comes to fitness, Milind Soman never fails to inspire. The 55-year-old, who recently embarked on yet another 400 km run for eight days, from Mumbai to Statue of Unity, took to social media to share what happens when he runs barefoot.

Sharing a picture of his feet, Milind wrote, “…people ask me what happens to my feet when I run barefoot…” He added, “…the answer is they get stronger, more capable of supporting me, making my posture better, better balance, improving my recovery.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

In an earlier Instagram post, Milind had revealed that instead of closed running shoes, he preferred “Vibram five fingers with toes cut off or Luna Sandals. “I find closed shoes uncomfortable, I can’t run with my natural form…To me, soft/hard surface does not matter, technique matters. Run softly,” he wrote.

Also Read |Milind Soman shares what he eats in a day, from breakfast to dinner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

This time, Milind shared that from August 15, he would start running barefoot again. “I will run barefoot wherever I can, depending on rain and road conditions. Otherwise I have my sandals,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Milind Soman keeps pushing his fitness goals and we are in awe, to say the least.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Independence Day: Here’s how people are celebrating

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 16: Latest News

Advertisement