Milind Soman treks ‘at 14000 ft above sea level’; shares stunning photos from Ladakh

Milind Soman has done many age-defying stunts in the past; in fact, his social media account is a proof of how active he is as a person, and what kind of discipline he brings into his life that allows him to carry on with his treks, long-distance running, yoga and other such exercises even at this age.

The 56-year-old keeps posting pictures and videos on Instagram, sharing with his fans and followers snippets of his life — from where he is travelling, to how he is incorporating healthy living and eating into his routine.

Interestingly, his wife Ankita Konwar is a big sport, too, for she takes her yoga sessions seriously and joins her husband on his treks and runs around the world.

The couple has a knack for mixing travel and fitness, It was no different this time, when they travelled to Ladakh. Soman took to Instagram to share a picture, in which sat on a rock with rocky and rough mountains in the background.

There were many similar-shaped rocks stacked behind him; the actor and model appeared to look at the distance, wearing a grey t-shirt, a pair of jeans, some beady bracelets, a red stole around his neck and a pair of orange sunglasses.

What was most striking about his look, were the chappals he wore on his feet that appeared dusty and grimy, presumably from all the trekking he did up there. Soman wrote in the accompanying caption, “Trekking at 14000 ft above sea level in beautiful, spiritual Ladakh, in front of a wall with stones inscribed with ‘Om mani padme hum‘, the truth lies in your heart.”

This is, in fact, superlative because it is quite a difficult feat, given the harsh conditions of Ladakh which is a high-altitude region in northern India.

Soman also shared a picture with his wife prior to this — who seems to have accompanied him on this trip — in a place called ‘Kongmaru La’, where they celebrated her birthday a few days ago.

In the caption, the doting husband wrote, “My sweetheart, I know you had a happy birthday yesterday, I was there! And what an amazing and beautiful start to your new year at 17000 ft above sea level. I love you more every year. Wishing that all the good and wonderful things that you have dreamt of, come true, you are the best.”

The couple held each other in a loving embrace as they stared into each other’s eyes. While Soman was seen in a burgundy sweater, Konwar wore a bright yellow jacket.

This couple is always setting fitness goals!

