scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Milind Soman treks ‘at 14000 ft above sea level’; shares stunning photos from Ladakh

The actor and model took to Instagram to share a picture, in which sat on a rock with rocky and rough mountains in the background

Milind Soman, Milind Soman fitness, Milind Soman trekking, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, Milind Soman in Ladakh, celeb fitness, indian express newsMilind Soman set some major fitness goals in Ladakh! (Photo: Instagram/@milindrunning)

Milind Soman has done many age-defying stunts in the past; in fact, his social media account is a proof of how active he is as a person, and what kind of discipline he brings into his life that allows him to carry on with his treks, long-distance running, yoga and other such exercises even at this age.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The 56-year-old keeps posting pictures and videos on Instagram, sharing with his fans and followers snippets of his life — from where he is travelling, to how he is incorporating healthy living and eating into his routine.

Interestingly, his wife Ankita Konwar is a big sport, too, for she takes her yoga sessions seriously and joins her husband on his treks and runs around the world.

ALSO READ |Milind Soman went running on a beach in Alexandria; know more about the place

The couple has a knack for mixing travel and fitness, It was no different this time, when they travelled to Ladakh. Soman took to Instagram to share a picture, in which sat on a rock with rocky and rough mountains in the background.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

There were many similar-shaped rocks stacked behind him; the actor and model appeared to look at the distance, wearing a grey t-shirt, a pair of jeans, some beady bracelets, a red stole around his neck and a pair of orange sunglasses.

ALSO READ |‘Keep moving, no matter what’: Injured Shilpa Shetty demonstrates upper body exercises

What was most striking about his look, were the chappals he wore on his feet that appeared dusty and grimy, presumably from all the trekking he did up there. Soman wrote in the accompanying caption, “Trekking at 14000 ft above sea level in beautiful, spiritual Ladakh, in front of a wall with stones inscribed with ‘Om mani padme hum‘, the truth lies in your heart.”

This is, in fact, superlative because it is quite a difficult feat, given the harsh conditions of Ladakh which is a high-altitude region in northern India.

Advertisement
ALSO READ |‘Next time, I will be prepared’: Shenaz Treasurywala shares tips, remedies to manage altitude sickness in Ladakh

Soman also shared a picture with his wife prior to this — who seems to have accompanied him on this trip — in a place called ‘Kongmaru La’, where they celebrated her birthday a few days ago.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

In the caption, the doting husband wrote, “My sweetheart, I know you had a happy birthday yesterday, I was there! And what an amazing and beautiful start to your new year at 17000 ft above sea level. I love you more every year. Wishing that all the good and wonderful things that you have dreamt of, come true, you are the best.”

ALSO READ |Ankita Konwar on overcoming her fear of open water: ‘It made me calmer’

The couple held each other in a loving embrace as they stared into each other’s eyes. While Soman was seen in a burgundy sweater, Konwar wore a bright yellow jacket.

This couple is always setting fitness goals!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 10:00:10 am
Next Story

Shares edge up; Reliance Industries rises after solar energy deal

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost
From the NYT

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost

Premium
Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota
Kerala CPI firebrand

E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota

'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court
Navlakha denied bail

'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset
US Open 2022

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset

Cong mocks Govt's move to rename Rajpath, but Deora gives it a thumbs up
Delhi Confidential

Cong mocks Govt's move to rename Rajpath, but Deora gives it a thumbs up

Fake beneficiaries, trucks on paper: Auditor points to gaps in ICDS ration
Madhya Pradesh

Fake beneficiaries, trucks on paper: Auditor points to gaps in ICDS ration

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up
Cyrus Mistry Death

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with a raw food diet?

Can you reverse diabetes with a raw food diet?

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Golden girls, LA pop up restaurant
LA pop up restaurant: A retreat to sitcom ‘Golden Girls’ Era
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement