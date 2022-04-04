scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 04, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Milind Soman doing tree pull-ups will motivate you to get fit

"...you gotta do what you gotta do! That’s life," the actor-model wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 4, 2022 11:30:23 am
milind soman, milind soman workout, milind soman workout videos, milind soman fitness, celeb fitness, how to do pull-ups, indian express newsIf you are looking for an easy exercise, you can try pull-ups. (Photo: Instagram/@milindrunning)

Milind Soman is a certified fitness aficionado. The 56-year-old posts interesting videos on social media, motivating people to get fit. Interestingly, his workout sessions do not involve too many props and are easy to emulate.

ALSO READ |Shilpa Shetty performs free squats and Natrajasana between her 14-hour shift; shares benefits

So, what happened when he recently worked out using a tree as a prop? It made for a fun video! The actor-model took to Instagram to share the video, in which he was seen doing pull-ups using the branch of a tree; take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

In the caption, he wrote: “Most difficult place to fight lazy must be Goa… but you got to be [fit] for just that minute, at least.”

Soman demonstrated the exercise which one can do for 30 seconds. He also thanked the “tree for being there”, along with the “crows [that] don’t sound happy”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |All Sidharth Malhotra needs for a quick workout session amid nature is a tree; watch

“…you gotta do what you gotta do! That’s life,” he concluded the post.

If you are looking for an easy exercise, you can try pull-ups, which work on your arm and shoulder muscles, making them strong. As demonstrated in the video, you can begin slowly and try for 30 seconds at first, before you increase the duration.

What do you think of this interesting and natural workout session?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

jama masjid, ramzan
How Jama Masjid lit up on the eve of the holy month of Ramzan; pictures inside

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 04: Latest News

Advertisement