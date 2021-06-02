Milind Soman steps out for first 10k run post Covid recovery, shares tips

Milind Soman just stepped out for his first 10k run after recovering from Covid. Taking to Instagram, the 55-year-old wrote, “62 mins, comfortable, max heart rate during the run 142.”

The actor, who earlier shared his journey towards recovery on social media, revealed he has been running 5-6km every day since he tested negative on April 5.

Milind went on to share some tips and tricks he follows while running:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

*Instead of wearing closed shoes, he wears “Vibram five fingers with toes cut off or Luna Sandals”. “I find closed shoes uncomfortable, I can’t run with my natural form,” he expressed.

*Technique matters more than whether you are running on a soft or hard surface. The trick is to run softly, he said.

*”Running correctly and regularly strengthens legs and is good for the knees,” Milind added.

*If you are a beginner or restarting after having been sick, injured or overweight, the fitness enthusiast advised that one should start at a very slow speed and cover “short, comfortable distances”. “Regularity is the key to improvement,” he wrote.

*Regarding his diet, the Paurashpur actor mentioned, “I don’t need any special diet if I am running 5-6km a day. I might need to eat more if I am running 50-60km a day.” Here’s the diet he follows.

*Milind also revealed that he does not use sunscreen when he goes out to run. “After running, if the sun has been really hot I use a little curd on my face and wash it off with water when it dries. Skin feels good, tan looks amazing.”