Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Milind Soman steps out for first 10k run post Covid recovery, shares tips

Milind Soman revealed he does not wear closed shoes while running

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 2, 2021 5:30:44 pm
milind somanMilind Soman recently recovered from COVID-19. (Source: milindrunning/Instagram)

Milind Soman just stepped out for his first 10k run after recovering from Covid. Taking to Instagram, the 55-year-old wrote, “62 mins, comfortable, max heart rate during the run 142.”

The actor, who earlier shared his journey towards recovery on social media, revealed he has been running 5-6km every day since he tested negative on April 5.

Milind went on to share some tips and tricks he follows while running:

 

*Instead of wearing closed shoes, he wears “Vibram five fingers with toes cut off or Luna Sandals”. “I find closed shoes uncomfortable, I can’t run with my natural form,” he expressed.

*Technique matters more than whether you are running on a soft or hard surface. The trick is to run softly, he said.

*”Running correctly and regularly strengthens legs and is good for the knees,” Milind added.

*If you are a beginner or restarting after having been sick, injured or overweight, the fitness enthusiast advised that one should start at a very slow speed and cover “short, comfortable distances”. “Regularity is the key to improvement,” he wrote.

*Regarding his diet, the Paurashpur actor mentioned, “I don’t need any special diet if I am running 5-6km a day. I might need to eat more if I am running 50-60km a day.” Here’s the diet he follows.

*Milind also revealed that he does not use sunscreen when he goes out to run. “After running, if the sun has been really hot I use a little curd on my face and wash it off with water when it dries. Skin feels good, tan looks amazing.”

