Milind Soman does some ‘light exercises’ with mudgar; know more about it

Milind Soman, who recently tested negative for COVID-19, was under quarantine for 14 days to curb the spread of the virus. During that time, the actor and supermodel shared regular updates regarding his health — from his body temperature to how he spent his time in isolation. In fact, he even recalled how he was “feeling low on energy”.

However, there was one thing that he did not stop doing despite being in quarantine — exercises.

The 16 December actor and ironman athlete has always been vocal about the benefits of exercising and leading a healthy life. And it was no different this time as he was seen doing some arm training with a mudgar or mudgal, a type of gada or heavy mace.

His workout was captured by his wife and workout partner Ankita Konwar.

He shared the video with the caption, “Trying some light exercises with a mudgar”.

The clip starts with the 55-year-old holding the mudgar in his right hand and taking it behind his head and bringing it back in front of his chest. He repeats it for a while before moving on to the next set of exercises which entails moving it in a spherical motion in front of his body a few times.

What is mudgar or mudgal training all about?

Also called Indian clubs, they help train the muscles and build grip in the hands while improving shoulder strength. The weighted clubs also help increase the range of motion in the joints. It is known to be extremely helpful for athletes and those who play combat sports.

Not just physically, mudgar can help one improve coordination and focus as the practitioner needs to focus on the moves as well as footwork and rhythm while working out with it.

Mudgar also helps build core strength, which helps improve cardiovascular fitness.

However, like any other activity, warm-ups are essential for this practice too. Slow, controlled mudgar training under expert supervision is also known to develop upper body strength after injury when the body is in the recovery stage.

