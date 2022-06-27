‘People often ask me how I built my triceps,’ says Milind Soman as he shares a ‘big tip’

Milind Soman, who sets massive fitness goals, believes that everyone can achieve their goals — provided they are consistent and patient. The Paurashpur actor also says that to achieve desired results, one does not need to be hard on themselves.

“People often ask me how I built my triceps, which I am showing off over here. There is no substitute for hard work but it doesn’t have to be that hard either!” he captioned an Instagram post in which he could be “showing off” his chiseled physique.

“Just one minute of push ups every day can get you started, and then you can progress to many varieties of push-ups, including hand stand push ups. You can make it as hard as you want,” he added, as she shared a video of him acing push-ups on a river bank.

Sharing a tip, he continued, “Big tip — be regular and be patient!”

Previously, the 56-year-old, who swears by a quick yet effective workout each day, was seen acing push ups: “50 in 50 at 56”. “Best thing to do at sunset!” he captioned the video shot by fellow fitness enthusiast and wife Ankita Konwar.

Why should you do push ups?

As a bodyweight exercise, push ups strengthen the whole body and help develop a strong core, wide chest, and shoulders. However, proper form is essential to avoid injuries.

How to do?

*To do a proper push-up, lie down on the floor face down and place your hands right under your shoulders.

*Next, push your body one-inch off the ground as you inhale, then come back to the starting position as you breathe out. Your chest and back firm should be firm.

Can everyone do push-ups?

How deep you drop depends on you and your shoulder health, said Kenny Soru, certified personal trainer and professional bodybuilder, IBBF athlete, in an earlier interview.

“Different people have different construction to their shoulder anatomy, as well as different injury and lifestyle histories, so bearing load in deep positions can cause varying amounts of discomfort. So, if you don’t have a history of shoulder injury and you’re pain-free, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t go to full range of motion when performing push ups, as long as it doesn’t hurt you,” said Soru.

