When Milind Soman did push-ups on the mighty Brahmaputra river; watch

Milind Soman takes his fitness routine so seriously that not a day goes by when he does not engage in a physical exercise that helps him stay active. Even while travelling, the actor and model ensures he squeezes in his daily push-ups — regardless of where he is going.

His love for push-ups is so palpable, that he had also shared a post a few months ago, of how he refuses to pose for a selfie with fans unless they do push-ups with him. “I have a rule that I don’t take a selfie with a person if they don’t do pushups… Minimum of 10 for girls and 20 for guys,” he said.

The 56-year-old keeps sharing pictures and videos on his official Instagram account of himself pushing his strength. A recent post of his, however, takes the cake.

Soman was seen doing push-ups on a boat that sailed on the mighty Brahmaputra River in Guwahati. “What a motivational view! Nothing more spiritually powerful than a river or a mountain, whatever the distraction around, in front or behind!” he captioned the video.

The fitness enthusiast did as many as 30 push-ups in one go. He also tagged his wife Ankita Konwar, with whom he had shared this rather amusing picture some days ago. Check it out.

Konwar was seen seated on his back, as he attempted to do push-ups, while joking that he could not finish them, because he had eaten too much food.

“Points to remember

1. I always tell myself not to eat so much that I can’t do 20 push-ups…

2. Ayurveda says leaving some room in the stomach when you are done enhances digestion.

3. It’s ok to fail sometimes,” he captioned the post.

