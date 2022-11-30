Milind Soman does these many pull-ups to set fitness goals: ‘Enough for today’

If you are starting out on your fitness journey, it is important to note that overdoing and over-indulging in anything may be counter-productive. Hence, there should be a balance of what you do and how much rest you allow yourself by listening to your body’s signs and signals.

Keep in mind that straining can lead to injuries and permanent health problems, too.

Milind Soman understands this all too well. The fitness aficionado, who usually never misses his daily exercise, has been at it for years now, squeezing in push-ups, pull-ups, yoga routines, and a lot of running in his schedule.

On Instagram, the 57-year-old almost regularly posts pictures and videos of his fitness routine, motivating people — his fans and followers — to join in, too, notwithstanding the weather, or if he is travelling somewhere.

The actor and model insists that physical fitness is ultimately linked to the overall health of a person, both mental and physical, and it can help their body in the long run. No matter the age, one must always stay active by taking up whatever routine they think suits them.

But, it is also natural that the body may not want to engage in any physical activity on a particular day. Instead of forcing it and risking injury, it is advisable to do some light exercises to meet your goals for that day. Soman highlighted this in one of his recent Instagram posts, where he was seen doing some pull-ups in a red t-shirt and a pair of dark blue pants.

The actor wrote in the accompanying caption that he managed to do 15 pull-ups, “…enough for today! Most people think it’s necessary to work out for hours for any kind of fitness, but the fact is you need to be clear about your goal, and then do only what is necessary to be the way you want to be.”

He added, “So for me, to maintain a reasonable level of fitness, 15-20 minutes of a variety of movements, every day, is more than enough.”

In order to do pull-ups, you may need the support of a bar, as demonstrated by Soman in the video. Place both your hands on the bar and gently pull the body up, so that the neck and head can reach a level that is higher than the bar. Then, slowly bring yourself down with your feet hanging in the air and never touching the floor.

Pull-ups can help build muscle mass in the back, arms and the shoulders, while also developing grip strength. It is a form of resistance training that can help with fat reduction and bone development.

According to Healthline, this workout has a positive effect on mental health, too — it reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression, and improves self-esteem.

