The price for a selfie with Milind Soman? 20 pushups!

Milind Soman, who goes on runs and walks around the country covering hundreds of kilometers, has a rule when it comes to taking selfies with fans he meets on the way.

Soman, who has completed the Ironman Triathlon in Zurich, often shares his fitness journey and mantras on Instagram which is an inspiration for those who wish to venture on a journey to be fit and and more active.

Recently, he revealed that he puts a condition on people who ask him for a selfie: he asks them to do pushups!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

He shared a compilation of videos and photos with fans doing pushups while he kept watch. The caption read: “Since the beginning of the selfie era, now so many years ago, I have a rule that I don’t take a selfie with a person if they don’t do pushups.”

He elaborated the reason: “The original reason was to dissuade them from taking the pic, but I realised soon, and happily, that almost everyone was willing to take up the challenge of this simple and most basic exercise.”

The number of pushups in exchange of a selfie, however, vary for men and women: “Minimum of 10 for girls and 20 for guys. I decided on 20 pushups because that’s what my mother could do at age 80,” explains Soman.

He added that he also expects this to stir a change towards a healthy, active lifestyle in people: “When you try this you realise that you can do it and maybe that motivates you to do more, or you can’t and you might be motivated to start taking better care of yourself.”

But, ‘the rule’ is exercised with ‘exceptions’, shared Milind, for those who are pregnant, have had a recent injury, or someone wearing a uniform. He signed off the post by saying “start today for a better tomorrow!”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!