Milind Soman plays ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ on loop as he runs for 450 km from Jhansi to Delhi

Milind Soman swears by his fitness routine, which is why not a day goes by when the actor and model does not exercise. Soman is known to have aced many workouts, but he prefers running over everything else.
To mark Independence Day this year, the model flagged off a 450 km-run from Jhansi to Delhi and has been keeping his followers updated about his progress.
In the latest video he shared on his Instagram, he revealed that he was playing ‘Om Namah Shivaya‘ on loop. “I usually don’t listen to music when I run, but on a long run like this sometimes I need help to keep the rhythm,” he captioned the post.
Giving updates about his journey he added, “51km to Dholpur today for UnityRun 2022. Very sunny, super hot, and for people who asked – on my feet I wear Vibrams if it rains and Lunas if it’s dry.” The model wore a simple white t-shirt and shorts which he paired with a gamcha and chappals.
Earlier Milind had posted another video which he captioned as, “Flagged off the Unity Run from Jhansi to Delhi today from Jhansi fort! Average of 53 km per day for 8 days, should be fun, Jai Hind!!!(sic),”
Urging people to take small steps towards bettering their health he said, “May we all make a small effort for a few minutes every day for our own physical and mental health.”
The model loves running and his Instagram posts are proof. Recently, while exploring Egypt with his wife Ankita Konwar, he posted a video of himself running on a beach in the city of Alexandria.
The caption read, “Very very short run in Alexandria, just to stretch the legs! Egypt is beautiful, the people are amazing and I can’t imagine what it would be like if the ancient Pharaonic culture was alive today. Mind-boggling.”
