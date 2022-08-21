scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Milind Soman plays ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ on loop as he runs for 450 km from Jhansi to Delhi

On the occasion of Independence Day this year, the model had flagged off a 450 km-run from Jhansi to Delhi; he has been keeping his followers updated about his progress

Milind SomanMilind Soman flagged off a 450 km run from Jhansi to Delhi (Source: Milind Soman / Instagram)

Milind Soman swears by his fitness routine, which is why not a day goes by when the actor and model does not exercise. Soman is known to have aced many workouts, but he prefers running over everything else.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

To mark Independence Day this year, the model flagged off a 450 km-run from Jhansi to Delhi and has been keeping his followers updated about his progress.

In the latest video he shared on his Instagram, he revealed that he was playing ‘Om Namah Shivaya‘ on loop. “I usually don’t listen to music when I run, but on a long run like this sometimes I need help to keep the rhythm,” he captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) 

Giving updates about his journey he added, “51km to Dholpur today for UnityRun 2022. Very sunny, super hot, and for people who asked – on my feet I wear Vibrams if it rains and Lunas if it’s dry.” The model wore a simple white t-shirt and shorts which he paired with a gamcha and chappals.

Also Read | |Milind Soman shares keys to stay fit, minimise risk of injury: ‘Regularity of natural movement and moderation’

Earlier Milind had posted another video which he captioned as, “Flagged off the Unity Run from Jhansi to Delhi today from Jhansi fort! Average of 53 km per day for 8 days, should be fun, Jai Hind!!!(sic),”

Urging people to take small steps towards bettering their health he said, “May we all make a small effort for a few minutes every day for our own physical and mental health.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) 

The model loves running and his Instagram posts are proof. Recently, while exploring Egypt with his wife Ankita Konwar, he posted a video of himself running on a beach in the city of Alexandria.

Also Read | |Milind Soman went running on a beach in Alexandria; know more about the place

The caption read, “Very very short run in Alexandria, just to stretch the legs! Egypt is beautiful, the people are amazing and I can’t imagine what it would be like if the ancient Pharaonic culture was alive today. Mind-boggling.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-08-2022 at 08:50:19 pm
Next Story

Special train between Bengaluru and Shalimar in Kolkata announced

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

2

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

3

'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice

4

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

5

Ex Lok Sabha member Haribhau Rathod set to join AAP

Featured Stories

Freedom’s questions
Freedom’s questions
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
With MPs leading offensive, Delhi BJP tries to trump AAP in narrative war
With MPs leading offensive, Delhi BJP tries to trump AAP in narrative war
Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

Premium
Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Manchester United vs Liverpool

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney

Vijay Shekhar Sharma reappointed as Paytm CEO

Vijay Shekhar Sharma reappointed as Paytm CEO

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Explained

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?

Murder accused 'allowed' to spend time with girlfriend in lodge
Karnataka

Murder accused 'allowed' to spend time with girlfriend in lodge

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif, katrina kaif in falguni shane peacock, katrina kaif fashion, katrina kaif pictures, designer wear, celeb fashion, indian express lifestyle, indian express
When Katrina Kaif looked angelic in Falguni Shane Peacock creations; see pictures
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement