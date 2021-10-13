‘This one is 10kg, started with 7kg in April’: Milind Soman on how he bettered his mudgal practice

Milind Soman not only exercises every day to keep fit, he also keeps challenging himself and often raises the fitness bar — his workout videos are proof. From running, swimming, to yoga and stretching, he does it all with equal dedication. And presently, he has been practising with mudgal or Indian club, that are known to be extremely effective in improving shoulder strength.

“This one is 10kg, getting more comfortable slowly, started with 7kg in April,” he captioned an Instagram post, adding how “mugdals are fun”.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Mudgals not only help work the shoulders, they also build flexibility, core strength, and strengthen grip and forearms.

Besides building strength, the practice also helps enhance cardiovascular fitness as the swinging moves — as the practitioner moves the clubs from one side to another — increase the heart rate quickly.

Prevents injuries and helps in recovery

Warm-ups are essential before undertaking any strenuous activity. As such, when done properly, mudgal helps warm-up the body, which prevents injuries. Slow, controlled mudgal training under expert supervision is also known to develop upper body strength after injury, in the recovery stage.

Improves coordination

It is a great way to achieve better body coordination skills as the practitioner needs to completely focus on the move as well as footwork and rhythm while performing it.

However, if you are beginning anew, it is important to seek expert guidance.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!