Milind Soman’s mother Usha cycles after 25 years: ‘Not bad for 83 years’

There is no right age to resume an activity you have always loved. All it takes is some courage and motivation. And serving as the perfect example and inspiration was none other than Milind Soman’s mother Usha Soman.

Also Read | Milind Soman shares the one exercise that enhances overall fitness

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

The 83-year-old was seen cycling at a Goa beach with little help from Milind — after a gap of 25 years.

“Aai cycling after about 25 years! Keep doing what you love but practice regularly. Not bad for 83 years,” Milind captioned the pictures on Instagram

Usha has always been active, and Milind often shares glimpses of her fitness routine — whether it is running, bodyweight exercises, or walking — on his social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

If you too have been planning to cycle, here are some health benefits of the activity:

Cycling, an aerobic workout, is extremely beneficial for heart health, brain functioning and healthy blood vessels. A study published in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation, concluded that adults aged 50-65 years who regularly cycled to work or for leisure had between 11-18 percent fewer heart attacks over a course of 20 years. Besides that, cycling helps reduce weight and build stronger muscles, particularly in the lower half of the body. Also, cycling is a joint-safe exercise, and doesn’t put any weight on the joints.

Also Read | Thinking of taking up cycling to stay fit? Keep these basic tips in mind

The fun activity is also known to relieve stress and enhance mental health.

How to begin?

*Start slow and do not overdo it.

*Regular pedaling will help tone your legs, make you feel better physically, and also relax your mind.

*Always find a safe road, a steady cycle, and a good helmet.

If you are looking to improve your cardiovascular health, you must consider this activity, experts opine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!