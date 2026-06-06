‘Lost count after 50’: Milind Soman aces morning pushups; expert reveals impact on body

Milind Soman spent his last Monday morning doing pushups after a run in Regent’s Park, London. “Monday morning pushups after a run in Regents Park 😀 amazing weather, lost count after 50 🤪 #london,” the 60-year-old captioned his Instagram post.

Dr Shreyas Kathrani, HOD- Department of Physiotherapy, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, says that Milind Soman hitting 50+ pushups at 50+ years is less about the number and more about what it signals: disciplined, high-frequency training over decades.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.