Milind Soman runs 72 kms to celebrate India’s 72nd Independence Day

Milind Soman ran 72 kms to celebrate 72 years of Independence. (Source: Milind Soman fan page/ Instagram) Milind Soman ran 72 kms to celebrate 72 years of Independence. (Source: Milind Soman fan page/ Instagram)

While the nation observed Independence Day on August 15, supermodel Milind Soman ran 72 kms to celebrate 72 years of India’s independence. Carrying a national flag and running barefoot, clad in a white dhoti and a black T-shirt, the fitness enthusiast urged his fans to dedicate themselves to a healthy lifestyle.

ALSO READ | Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar give couple goals in their recent photo shoot

Starting from Lodhi garden at 6.30 am and ending his run at India Gate around 4.30 pm, the 72 km run was supported by the young crowd, as well as people in their mid-40s.

“Happy 72nd Independence Day!!!!!! No freedom without health, take care of this precious gift”, he said. Check out the pictures here.

ALSO READ | Women should celebrate their health: Ironman Milind Soman

Soman had earlier won the title of ‘IronMan’ for being fit as a fiddle at 50. It took intense training and preparation of around three months for him to win this race that had over 2,000 participants including seven Indians. The model, who keeps taking part in several runs to propagate the importance of healthy living, also asserted that women should focus on mental, physical and emotional well-being.

ALSO READ | How Milind Soman trained to become an ‘Ironman’

He has always vouched for women’s lifestyle and urged to understand the value of a “holistically healthy lifestyle”. While talking to The Times of India, he said, “Ankita did the run in Mumbai from Shivaji Park to Worli and back, along with my mother and sisters. Last year, mom did the 50-km run as well. She loves running and also does the half marathon regularly.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd