‘Try for a tiny improvement every day’: Milind Soman shares fitness mantra

Milind Soman sets massive fitness goals every time he shares his workout routine on social media. From running to stretching, he makes sure to push himself a little extra every day for that tiny bit of improvement.

Sharing a video of him doing pull-ups, the supermodel expressed how he “failed again” to do 20 pull-ups.

“Failed again! But never, ever say no to the struggle, because any struggle that you accept with your whole heart is what prepares you to face everything else in life. This Friday tried for 20 again but reached 19 and a half!” he said.

Adding how it is about “tiny improvement every day”, Soman said, “Every day I do just one set of pullups and try for a tiny improvement every day, because the most important thing in the journey to better health and fitness is only regularity!”

Speaking about the need to be regular, the Ironman athlete — in an Instagram Live in August 2021 — had told athlete Ayesha Billimoria, “We give so much importance to training for a particular goal that the regularity of it is somehow left behind. It is regularity rather than sport, speed, fitness. Those little things that you do every day count and show whether you are fit at the age of 50, 60 or 70. That little bit you put in everyday matters.”

Interestingly, the fitness enthusiast calls himself a “lazy person”. “I am really lazy. So, I want to know exactly how much I need to do at that moment to make that small improvement. So, I am okay with small improvements knowing that cumulatively, I am going to get to my goal, whatever it is,” the Pinkathon founder said in the same interview.

Reiterating the need to be consistent, the 56-year-old said, “I am lazy, but have patience and am regular”. “Laziness is a natural instinct. You will not move unless absolutely required. So, you will have to fight that laziness. I do micro workouts — between 30 seconds to three minutes at a time. And I work out about 15-20 minutes a day. But in those minutes, I push myself a little bit. I do 30 Surya Namaskar every day, which takes me seven minutes. That takes care of my mobility. I do 60 push-ups in a minute. I might push myself to do 62, and I am happy. Make sure you are getting the correct form and doing it correctly,” he said.

He also shared a few tips for beginners to get going with their journey.

*Comfort is extremely important, whether running a marathon or climbing a peak.

*You need to arrest rate of ageing. Start 25 years or earlier.

*Whatever new thing you are learning, you need to take it slow. Every day is an experience to learn about yourself, your body, mind, emotions. Sports and challenges help you with your life.

*Pay attention. Every step is what you should focus on.

