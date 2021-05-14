‘Upside down’ Milind Soman gives major fitness inspiration; watch video

Milind Soman aces headstand with ease. What do you think? (Source: Milind Soman/Instagram; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Milind Soman is unstoppable when it comes to fitness. The 54-year-old, who has been slowly but steadily working out each day post-covid recovery, has been giving us major fitness inspiration lately. If you happen to have missed his last post, here it is for you.

And now, the Ironman athlete has shared a video acing the headstand with ease.

In a video, Milind can be seen doing a variation of the yoga pose. He first raises the legs directly in a headstand and then brings them parallel to the floor.

Pose variations in yoga help one to further their progress and build strength.

Take a look.

In fact, yoga inversions are not just about turning upside down, they are instead about conscious practice with breath awareness, which is considered to be extremely beneficial.

It is said that regular practice of inversions is a good way to boost energy and immunity, and also stimulate the nervous system and calm down the mind. It is also believed to strengthen the back and core abs, and in turn, improve posture and balance of the body.

This pose variation is known to engage the core muscles, shoulders and arms, chest as well as pelvis.

Why headstands?

From preventing premature ageing to improving reproductive health, headstand or Sirssana has a lot of health benefits.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar a yoga enthusiast who has trained for this asana by BKS Iyengar, said “It keeps your brain and all of your sensory organs active and alert. It also helps with skin health and more importantly the health of the reproductive system”.

