‘It is about how I deal with life’: Milind Soman on what fitness means to him

Friday, February 12, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 12, 2021 9:10:33 am
milind soman, milind soman fitness, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, fitness goals, milind soman fitness idea, what is fitness to milind soman,Here's ,Milind Soman's true idea of fitness. (Source: Milind Soman/Instagram)

A lot of us associate fitness with the number of push ups we can do or the kilometes we can run. But, true fitness aficionados would agree that fitness goes beyond physical strength.

Actor Milind Soman recently gave us a glimpse into his idea of staying truly fit with a short video that he posted on his Instagram.

Take a look!

In a video, alongside a photo of him in a denim shirt, 55-year-old Soman addressed what fitness means to him.

“To me, fitness is not about swimming, it is not about running, it is not about lifting weights. It is about how I deal with life. Any situation or environment, I should be ready to face it positively and with a calm mind. And if I can do it and create a positive atmosphere around myself by my actions, thoughts, and words, that will, in turn, tell me how fit I am,” he said.

Soman has been a role model for people around the world. The former model, who started swimming at the age of six, represented India in South Asian Games in 1984 held in Kathmandu, Nepal and won a silver medal. He also completed the intensive Ironman challenge in 15 hours and 19 minutes. Ever since, he has been promoting fitness and running the Pinkathon.

ALSO READ |Pregnant Anushka Sharma does Sirsasana; sets major fitness goals

The actor also regularly shares workout videos with his mother Usha and wife Ankita Konwar and always says that it is never too late to start working out!

