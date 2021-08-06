Milind Soman effortlessly aces handstand; sets fitness goals

Every time Milind Soman shares a social media update, he ends up setting goals — from healthy living to fashion. A fitness enthusiast, the 55-year-old also regularly inspires his fans with his dedication and discipline towards fitness. He, time and again, gives a sneak-peek into his exercise routine and leaves people in awe of him.

It was no different this time when he posted a workout video in which he can be seen acing a perfect handstand.

“Breathe, even when everything looks upside down,” he captioned the post. Take a look.

“Apart from physical benefits, learning handstand will also teach you discipline, body awareness, focus and alignment,” Sumit Sharma, yoga expert and founder of StrongByYoga told indianexpress.com.

How to do it?

“Handstands work your core and improve balance while giving you the benefits of increased circulation and lymph flow. Since you will engage your whole body while using your shoulders, arms, core, and back, it is important to build strength in arms, shoulder, core and back,” the expert said.

You can start doing this in 2 ways.

Practice asanas that work on the given parts such as downward dog, chaturanga and shoulder stand. Use a wall. Keep your back against the wall, hands wide open and firmly grounded then start kicking one leg up against the wall. Repeat this with both legs for as long as you can. Slowly you will gain control over your handstand and then you can move away from the wall.

He advised beginners “to work on building a lot of strength, stamina and body awareness before even trying this pose. To do so, one can practice yoga asanas daily under the guidance of a teacher”.

Benefits

*Improves body control and body awareness

*Strengthens core and body stabilizers

*Develops coordination

*Builds upper body strength

*Improves shoulder mobility

*Builds confidence

Who should avoid it?

However, despite its many benefits, performing a handstand is not advisable for the following people, according to the fitness expert.

*Beginners should avoid until they reach the intermediate level.

*People with high blood pressure.

*Pregnant women.

“People with any kind of chronic disease must consult with an expert or doctor before practising this advance move,” he said.