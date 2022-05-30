scorecardresearch
What does Milind Soman do when he feels lazy?

He does not simply run away from an exercise session. Instead the actor-model "fights the lazy"

May 30, 2022 9:10:44 am
May 30, 2022 9:10:44 am
Milind Soman, Milind Soman workout, Milind Soman exercising, Milind Soman workout session, Milind Soman fitness, Milind Soman pull-ups, celeb fitness, indian express newsSoman was seen doing a variation of a pull-up. (Photo: Instagram/@milindrunning)

Can you imagine Milind Soman feeling lazy about working out on a particular day? While his social media posts are peppered with his fitness videos, in which he is seen working out mostly in the open, amid nature — running, doing pull-ups, push-ups, etc. — the 56-year-old does catch the lazy bug from time to time, just like the rest of us.

But unlike us, he does not simply run away from an exercise session. Instead the actor-model “fights the lazy”.

He took to Instagram to share a video of himself working out in the Mumbai heat.

As opposed to doing multiple pull-ups and sweating it out, Soman was seen doing a variation of a pull-up in which he pulled his body up as slowly as possible, then going down slowly, too.

As usual, he worked out in the open. The caption accompanying the video read: “Mumbai temperature today feels like 39° ! Didn’t feel like doing my usual set of pullups but I had to #fightlazy so did just one pull-up 30 secs up and 20 secs down!”

 

It meant that he took 30 seconds to go all the way up on the bar and then 20 seconds to come down. It is a true display of strength that comes only with practice.

If you are a beginner, you may want to take it slow and do a few pull-ups every day in order to achieve this feat.

Would you like to try?

