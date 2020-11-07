Milind Soman exercises by hanging from a tree branch; watch video

Milind Soman is extremely fit even at 55. (Source: milindrunning/Instagram)

Milind Soman does not wait to hit the gym for exercise; the fitness enthusiast knows how to turn any object into workout equipment, be it melons or a pole in a park. And he recently gave us yet another proof of it.

In a video that the 55-year-old recently posted on Instagram, he is seen doing pull-ups, this time by hanging from a tree branch. Take a look:

Milind is a lover of nature. In an earlier Instagram post, in which he was seen doing pull-ups from a pole in the midst of nature, he introduced us to the concept of ‘forest bathing’. A Japanese practise, ‘forest bathing’ is a form of nature therapy to boost physical and mental well-being. In his latest video too, he chose to workout amid green pastures.

Benefits of pull-ups

This exercise helps in strengthening back, arm and shoulder muscles. It also improves grip strength and boosts overall fitness levels. If you are a beginner, here are the steps you can follow to do the exercise.

Would you like to try?

