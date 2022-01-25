Milind Soman on exercising for just 15-20 minutes daily: ‘Being fit is easy if you know your goal’

Fitness is not only about exercising for hours, it is also about being regular and consistent with one’s workout routine. In fact, experts say that following clean eating practices along with a committed exercise routine can help one achieve reach their goals faster. Need proof? Here’s fitness aficionado Milind Soman who recently shared that he only works out for 15-20 minutes every day.

Also on Milind Soman | Milind Soman cycles 80 km in 3 hours 15 minutes wearing running sandals, impresses social media users

“Some people find it difficult to believe that I exercise for a total of 15-20 minutes every day but I find that this much is enough to enable me to be fit enough to do the things I want in my life,” he said in an Instagram video in which was seen doing a pull up variation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

“One set each of 4-5 different exercises at different times during the day. A five minute plank, one set of 50 pushups, one set on the pull up bar, one set on the parallel bar, two minutes swinging a mugdal or throwing a kettlebell, whatever seems like fun at that moment!” he said, sharing his routine.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), one may do 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity; or an equivalent combination of moderate-and vigorous-intensity activity throughout the week for health benefits, including cardiorespiratory fitness. It states that one should limit the amount of time spent being sedentary. ‘Replacing sedentary time with physical activity of any intensity (including light intensity) provides health benefits, and to help reduce the detrimental effects of high levels of sedentary behaviour on health, all adults and older adults should aim to do more than the recommended levels of moderate- to vigorous-intensity physical activity,’ it says.

Also on physical activity | What does no physical exercise mean for your body?

“If someone wishes to finish the workout in 15-20 minutes, the intensity has to be on a higher side to get optimal benefits. However, people suffering from hypertension, respiratory issues or any serious medical condition should prefer training at low to moderate intensity, keeping the target heart rate around 50-60 per cent of your maximum heart rate,” said Rachit Dua, co-founder, FitPathshala and a senior fitness consultant at Team Aminder, an online fitness training platform.

While taking out 30 or 45 minutes to one hour every day is good, it ultimately boils down to an individual’s health factors, Dua asserted.

“Since one size does not fit all, one kind of training protocol may or may not suit everyone. The intensity and overall volume of exercises will determine the duration of any workout regime,” he said.

According to WHO, regular physical activity can:

*improve muscular and cardiorespiratory fitness;

*improve bone and functional health;

*reduce the risk of hypertension, coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes, various types of cancer (including breast cancer and colon cancer), and depression;

*reduce the risk of falls as well as hip or vertebral fractures; and

*help maintain a healthy body weight

Considering these benefits, what is a good duration to workout?

According to Dua, it depends on your training history, fitness level, medical condition etc. “A longer workout that does not make you breathless can also be an ideal choice for most of people whereas for some advance practitioners, a 20-45 minutes of high intense workout would suffice,” he mentioned.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!