Milind Soman enjoys ‘forest bathing’; know what the Japanese practice is all about

Milind Soman recently showed us how to do 'forest bathing'. (Source: milindrunning/Instagram)

Milind Soman is not just passionate about fitness, he is an ardent lover of nature too; his latest Instagram post is proof.

The Four More Shots Please! actor recently posted a workout video and captioned it, “Trees are my favourite beings on the planet, and the Japanese concept of shinrin yoku, or forest bathing, is something I love.”

In Japanese, ‘shinrin’ means forest while ‘yoku’ stands for ‘bath’. In other words, this Japanese practice is a form of nature therapy where one absorbs the beauty of the forest through their senses, which, in turn, is believed to boosts physical and mental wellbeing.

In the book Forest Bathing: How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness, author Dr Qing Li writes, “Never have we been so far from merging with the natural world and so divorced from nature. By 2050, 66 per cent of the world’s population is projected to live in cities. According to a study sponsored by the Environmental Protection Agency, the average American spends 93 per cent of his or her time indoors.”

He adds, “A two-hour forest bath will help you to unplug from technology and slow down. It will bring you into the present moment and de-stress and relax you. Numerous studies I’ve conducted have shown that shinrin-yoku has real health benefits.”

How to do forest bathing

First, you need to find a spot, suggests Dr Li. Start walking aimlessly and slowly, but make sure to not carry devices like a phone or camera.

“The key to unlocking the power of the forest is in the five senses. Let nature enter through your ears, eyes, nose, mouth, hands and feet,” writes Dr Li. “Taste the freshness of the air as you take deep breaths. Place your hands on the trunk of a tree. Dip your fingers or toes in a stream. Lie on the ground. Drink in the flavor of the forest and release your sense of joy and calm. This is your sixth sense, a state of mind. Now you have connected with nature. You have crossed the bridge to happiness,” he further explains the process.

In the video, Milind is seen doing pull-ups by hanging from a pole. “Out of all the pull-up bars in the world, this has got to be my favourite, right outside the front door of ‘Idam na mama’,” he wrote on Instagram.

Would you like to try ‘forest bathing’?

