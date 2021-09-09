Milind Soman effortlessly aces a headstand; know the benefits

Milind Soman is a well-known fitness enthusiast who constantly inspires his social media followers with his workout videos. He swears by healthy and fit lifestyle habits and never misses a chance to give a sneak peek into his fitness regime. As always, he recently took to Instagram to share a video of him performing a headstand.

“Spent the weekend relaxing with @ankita_earthy and family :) importantly, found a few minutes every day for myself, to stretch mind, body and spirit!” he wrote. Take a look.

ALSO READ | Can you guess how long it takes for Milind Soman to do 30 surya namaskars every morning?

Headstand is known to have many health benefits. It may appear very difficult to perform, but in reality, “it’s easy if performed using the proper technique”, according to Utsav Ghosh, fitness entrepreneur and founder of Transformation for Good. Below, he shares the method of performing a headstand and the various benefits associated with it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

How to do it?

Sit in Thunderbolt Pose. Measure out the appropriate elbow width by placing opposite hands at the inside base of your upper arms. Keep your elbows in this position as you place them down on your mat. Bring your hands together to create a triangle shape with your forearms. Interlace your fingers, opening your palms and thumbs. Place the tips of your pinky fingers together so that the bottom of your hands has a more stable base. Place the top of your head on the mat inside your hands. Lift your hips and straighten your legs. Walk your feet toward your head, bringing your hips above your shoulders. Gently bring your knees in toward your chest. Hold this position for 5 seconds. Slowly straighten your legs.

Benefits

*Calms the mind

*Alleviates stress and depression

*Activates the pituitary and pineal glands

*Stimulates the lymphatic system

*Strengthens the upper body, spine, and core

*Enhances lung capacity

*Stimulates and strengthens abdominal organs

*Boosts digestion

*Alleviates symptoms of menopause

*Prevents headache

Who should avoid it?

However, despite its many benefits, performing a headstand is not advisable for the following people, according to the fitness expert.

*People with neck, shoulder, or back concerns

*Concerns with blood coming to your head

*Those suffering from osteoporosis

*Those with a heart condition

*People with high or low blood pressure

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!