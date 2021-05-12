Milind Soman does six-finger pull-ups; netizens ask ‘are you superhuman?’

While many of us feel reluctant to exercise during the lockdown, Milind Soman is someone who continues to push his fitness levels by challenging himself to tougher workouts every day.

The 55-year-old, who has been doing a variety of exercises as part of his recovery process post COVID, set fitness goals for us yet again. This time, he was seen doing his favourite pull-ups but with a twist.

The fitness enthusiast took to Instagram to share a video of him doing “six-finger pull-ups” or using just the fore finger, middle finger, and ring finger of both hands to hold the bar above and do the exercise, in place of the usual fisted grip. What is even more impressive is the ease with which he does it.

“Six finger pullups – third set of 8 repetitions,” Milind wrote alongside the video.

Talking about how age affects fitness, he added, “…every part of your body and mind, organs and systems, muscles, focus, concentration, stamina, digestion, are getting weaker as you grow older.”

To cope with this, one needs to “make the effort to keep every part of your body and mind strong,” the Paurashpur actor stressed. “It’s up to us to understand our mental and physical weaknesses and make lifestyle and attitude choices to ensure we do not suffer due to them.”

Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote, “Mind-blowing!”

Another wrote, “How could you do it with so (much) ease…You might have made it look easy but that requires some strength.”

“Are you human or superhuman?” asked yet another user.

