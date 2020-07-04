Milind Soman finds pull-ups difficult after ‘many days in lockdown’; stresses on being active

We must do our best to keep our body active every moment, says Milind Soman. (Source: milindrunning/Instagram) We must do our best to keep our body active every moment, says Milind Soman. (Source: milindrunning/Instagram)

Milind Soman’s passion for fitness is not unknown. The 54-year-old has time and again inspired us to remain healthy and fit.

The Four More Shots Please! actor had been using household items including fruits like melons to exercise amid the coronavirus-led lockdown in the absence of gym equipment. The actor and model recently stepped outside of his house and attempted pull-ups on a pole in what looked like a park.

The fitness enthusiast wrote, “Was able to do 12 pull-ups with great difficulty after so many days in lockdown…shows how quickly our strengths, both physical and mental, deteriorate with lack of exercise. We don’t realise this till we are challenged.”

He added, “Either by something of our own choosing or the myriad situations life throws at us every day. The mind needs as much exercise as the body does, if not more, to perform to the best of its ability. We must do our best to train the mind to be calm and the body to be active every moment!”

Pull-ups help strengthen the back, arm and shoulder muscles. Besides improving grip strength, it also benefits overall body strength and fitness level, according to Healthline.

How to do pull-ups

Several other celebrities, from Sonu Sood to Dino Morea, have shown how to do pull-ups. Follow these steps:

* Grab the pull-up bar with your palms down, shoulder-width apart.

* Hang on to the pull-up bar with straight arms and your legs off the floor.

* Apply force and pull your body up by pulling your elbows down to the floor, all the way until your chin passes the bar.

* Lower yourself until the arms are straight. Repeat.

