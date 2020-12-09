Watch: Milind Soman does headstand on a mountain, leaves us speechless

Milind Soman just proved you can exercise even when on vacation. (Source: milindrunning/Instagram)

From home workouts with household items to exercising in a park, Milind Soman has proved time and again that one can keep themselves fit without necessarily hitting the gym every time.

For those of us who tend to skip exercising just because one is on a vacation, Milind Soman has set yet another fitness goal. This time, the 55-year-old chose to brave all risks and do yoga on a mountain.

Milind, who is vacationing at Phalut, the second-highest peak of West Bengal, shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen doing a headstand on hilly terrain.

About the picturesque location he chose to do the exercise, Milind wrote, “If you look closely at the sunset, you can see Makalu, Lhotse and Everest on the horizon. This is the viewpoint at Phalut at almost 12000 ft, after a really beautiful 21km walk from Sandakphu.”

He went on to explain that all one requires to be physically fit is zeal and dedication. “People think that being physically fit is tough or takes up a lot of time, the truth is that if you stay off the chair as much as possible, be normally active and use simple exercises just 10 minutes every day with regularity, you will be able to do things that now you cannot even imagine, and at any age.

He added, “…it’s only the first few steps that need you to dig a little deeper into your mind to find the determination that is necessary and once you find it, there will be no limit to the true enjoyment of LIFE!”

From preventing premature ageing to improving reproductive health, headstand or Sirssana has a lot of health benefits. A while ago, we also saw mom-to-be Anushka Sharma do the yoga pose against the wall, with some help from husband Virat Kohli.

Wondering how to do the exercise? Here are the steps for beginners but make sure you do it only under the supervision of a yoga expert to prevent injury.

