‘I keep myself fit so that I can do this without training’: Milind Soman shares as he cycles 1,000 km in eight days

Fitness icon Milind Soman cycled 1,000 kms across eight cities in eight days as part Green Ride 2.0 with Lifelong Freeride Cycle at Bengaluru recently. Sharing how he yet again managed to accomplish the ride, he said, “Cycle lifelong. People ask me how long I trained for this, fact is I keep myself fit so that I can do this without training. Workout at home for a few minutes every day, choosing the right exercises, is enough to face almost any challenge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

The video post on Instagram shows a snippet of him cycling on the roads while flexing his back. The ride which began on December 19, 2022 in Mumbai took him to Pune, Karad, Kolhapur, Belgaum, Shegaon, Hirebennur, and Tumkuru.

Previously too, he shared a few glimpses from his ride.

Also Read | What does Milind Soman do when he feels lazy?

“Slightly chilly mornings! Averaging 150km a day, reached outskirts of Bengaluru,” he shared in one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

When he reached Karnataka’s Belagavi, he shared, “The top of Khambatki ghat! Crossed this tough climb on the way to Karad yesterday, very happy with the journey so far. 1000km cycling challenge this month from 19th to 25th December, Mumbai to Bengaluru, as a Christmas present to myself. Reached Belgavi today!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

He also shared, “Started the Green Ride yesterday. 1000km on cycle from Mumbai to Bengaluru 19th to 25th, reaching Christmas Day! My yearly health check-up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Soman is known to be a fitness freak and the challenges he undertakes at 57 is proof of that.

The fitness aficionado, who usually never misses his daily exercise, has been at it for years now, squeezing in push-ups, pull-ups, yoga routines, and a lot of running in his schedule.

The actor wrote, in the accompanying caption that he managed to do 15 pull-ups, “…enough for today! Most people think it’s necessary to work out for hours for any kind of fitness, but the fact is you need to be clear about your goal, and then do only what is necessary to be the way you want to be.”

He added, “So for me, to maintain a reasonable level of fitness, 15-20 minutes of a variety of movements, every day, is more than enough.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Soman has often shared pictures and videos of himself to inspire others to stay active and fight laziness.

What do you think of his fitness commitment?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!