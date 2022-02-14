Milind Soman shares the one exercise that enhances overall fitness

Milind Soman is a role model when it comes to being dedicated to fitness and living a healthy life. But, by also regularly sharing snippets of his workouts and food habits, the supermodel keeps inspiring and motivating his fans.

In a similar vein, the fitness aficionado recently gave his social media followers yet another example of how he manages to take out time for his workout every day.

The 56-year-old took to Instagram to share a video in which he is seen doing pull ups by the road, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama set. “Clothes are meant to protect your body from the weather, they shouldn’t stop you from doing what you need to do!” he captioned the video shot by his wife, Ankita Konwar.

Interestingly, he even replied to a few comments on his post, and when one user asked him to recommend one bodyweight exercise that takes care of overall fitness — here’s what he said with a ‘ :) ‘.

“Surya namaskar,” Milind replied.

For the uninitiated, the set of 12 sun salutations or surya namaskar is known to be a powerful bodyweight exercise that works on ones overall fitness levels.

Yogapedia states that the twelve asanas which comprise surya namaskar are:

1. Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)

2. Urdhva Hastasana (Upward Salute)

3. Uttanasana (Standing Forward Fold)

4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose or Low Lunge)

5. Chaturanga Dandasana (Plank Pose)

6. Ashtanga Namaskara (Eight Limbed Salute)

7. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

8. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-facing Dog Pose)

9. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose or Low Lunge)

10. Uttanasana (Standing Forward Fold)

11. Urdhva Hastasana (Upward Salute)

12. Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)

Here’s what to consider.

The exercise helps stretch and contract different muscle groups without causing any strain (if done under guidance and with proper posture); increase flexibility and stamina; cleanse the respiratory system through deep breathing, and attain flatter abs, stronger spine and firmer muscles. It also helps one feel calm and relaxed.

As a demanding cardiovascascular workout, it links the breath with motion in a continuous flow, which is called ‘Vinyasa’ in Sanskrit.

Surya namaskar boosts the blood circulation which gives a radiant glow. It also helps in preventing wrinkles and is effective against ageing.

Previously, Soman had shared how he manages to do 30 surya namaskars each day in seven minutes.

While there is no fixed number, one can begin with 5-12, and finally aim to do 108 with regular practice.

