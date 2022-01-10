Milind Soman on his ‘biggest weakness’, the most challenging part of his 1000 km cycle ride

Milind Soman, at 56, continues to set health and fitness goals for many. He regularly shares his workout snippets and health-related videos, inspiring his followers to get up and work towards a healthy lifestyle. With so much being known about Soman’s dedication towards fitness, would you believe if we say he, too, feels lazy?

Well, it’s not us who are saying this but Soman himself, who took to Instagram to open up about his “biggest weakness” — laziness. “Do you think I’m lazy? You might say no, but like many people out there, it’s my biggest weakness,” the fitness enthusiast wrote.

For the uninitiated, Soman recently completed a 1,000 km long bicycle ride from Mumbai to Delhi to raise awareness about air pollution. In the post, he also shared “the most challenging part of the ride”.

“Recently, after my 1000km cycle ride to Delhi to bring more attention to the man made problem of pollution, someone asked me what was the most challenging part of the ride. My answer? Waking up early every day,” he wrote.

Suggesting everyone to fight their laziness, he said, “Whatever you want to achieve in life, you’ve got to #fightlazy!”

Further, Soman revealed the “greatest achievement” of his life. While many would think that his long, arduous marathons and his successful career are his greatest accomplishments, he disagrees.

“My greatest achievement in life is not fame or fortune or a marathon or the Ironman .. it has been to find and to continue to find 15 minutes for myself every day!” he said.

