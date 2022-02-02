Milind Soman spent 46 seconds on the bar doing different pull-up variations; watch

There is no one like Milind Soman, who can ace everyday fitness like it’s a cakewalk. The actor, model and fitness enthusiast keeps sharing snippets of his workout routines — which comprise yoga, running and mostly prop-free exercises — every now and then, setting major health and wellness goals.

Soman recently shared a video in which he was seen working out on the bar, in the middle of the forest, pulling his body up and showing variations in his exercise routine. Check out the video, whose caption read: “Pull up variations on my favourite bar ”

The fitness enthusiast, by his own admission, spent 46 seconds on the bar, doing some calisthenics that are considered to be a high-intensity workout involving movements that lead to strength-building by focusing on large muscle groups and the body weight.

Holding the bar with both hands, he lifted his lower body up, first halfway and then all the way in the air with his legs pointing upwards. Then, he lifted his body by straining his shoulder muscles.

Swinging from the bar, he repeated these variations a few times. If you are a beginner, you may face some difficulty with respect to your body weight and agility. It is advisable to do some warm-up exercises first like stretching, and then start slow.

Remember you may not successfully ace it in a day, but with regular practice you may be able to pull your body on the bar and increase your core strength.

Are you game?

