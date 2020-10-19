Milind Soman-Ankita perform yoga asana at a beach in US; check it out

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar doing Chakrasana at Sandy Hook Beach, US. (Source: ankita_earthy/Instagram)

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar’s passion for fitness is not unknown, and together the duo recently gave us couple workout goals.

Ankita recently took to Instagram to post a picture of the two performing a yoga asana at the Sandy Hook Beach along the Atlantic Ocean, as they spend their time in the US.

In the picture, the couple is seen doing the Chakrasana or Urdhva Dhanurasana, also called the Wheel Pose. “Some madness next to the Atlantic Ocean…Because what is love, if not being stupid together?” the 29-year-old captioned the picture.

Check it out:

Earlier, we saw many other celebs from Alaya F to Shilpa Shetty do the Wheel Pose.

ALSO READ | ‘Does he not have a different t-shirt?’ Ankita on why Milind Soman practises minimalism

As seen in the picture, Chakrasana or Wheel Pose is an intense backbend pose that benefits the body in many ways. It works on the circulatory, nervous and endocrine system. This pose also involves stretching the arms, shoulders, legs, chest and abdominal muscles. It further improves overall strength and flexibility.

If you are a beginner, here are the steps you can follow to do this asana. Make sure to try it under the supervision of a fitness trainer.

