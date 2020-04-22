Milind Soman’s 81-year-old mother works out in a sari; watch video

Milind Soman shared a video of him working out with his mother. (Source: milindrunning/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Milind Soman shared a video of him working out with his mother. (Source: milindrunning/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Not just Milind Soman, his mother Usha is also setting fitness goals at the age of 81. The model and actor recently gave us a sneak-peek into the mother-son duo’s workout session.

In a video Milind posted on Instagram, he is seen skipping with his mother. “Not a new activity for her but new for me…when you are at home 24×7, each one, teach one another!” wrote the Four More Shots Please actor.

Earlier, we got a glimpse of Usha’s envious fitness when we saw her workout with daughter-in-law Ankita Konwar, where they were seen doing single leg hops on the terrace.

Age is just a number and Usha has proved it time and again. From doing push-ups in a sari to running marathons, Soman’s mother has done it all at her age, leaving us awestruck.

Usha is clearly an inspiration.

