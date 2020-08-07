Milind Soman’s 81-year-old mother does single leg hops; watch video

Usha Soman is making us envious of her fitness level. (Source: ankita_earthy/Instagram) Usha Soman is making us envious of her fitness level. (Source: ankita_earthy/Instagram)

Milind Soman’s mother Usha, who recently turned 81, once again made us realise that when it comes to fitness, age is no impediment.

This time, Usha, who we have often seen working out in a sari, got to the terrace to do single-leg forward hops with Milind’s wife. “If I do get to see my 80th birthday, I just hope and pray to be this fit,” Ankita wrote on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Single leg hop is a very common exercise; and also a form of play for children. Besides, it is a variation of jump squat and helps strengthen the leg muscles, according to muscleandstrength.com. Not only does it work on the calves but also the glutes, hip flexors, hamstrings and quadriceps.

Read| Milind Soman’s 81-year-old mother works out in a sari; watch video

To do this, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lift one leg off the floor and point the toe behind you. Bend the knee of the other leg slightly. Push through the floor and allow your body to hop. Repeat with the other leg.

How about trying this simple exercise today?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd